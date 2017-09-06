The Sunscreen Of The Future

There’s no perfect way to protect your skin from sun damage. Whether you must constantly lather with sunscreen or seem to defy burning depends on the pigment, or melanin, in your skin. Melanin produced by your body isn’t something you can change at will. But a group of researchers have discovered a way to create a melanin-like substance in the lab that can be tuned to different shades—darker or lighter—and confers corresponding UV protection. Rein Ulijn, a professor of chemistry and the director of the Nanoscience Initiative at CUNY’s Advanced Science Research Center, joins Ira to discuss how products containing melanin-like material could soon be replacing traditional sunscreens.