There’s a Science Advocate in the House (of Representatives)

It’s the first week of the 115th Congress and science is already in the hot seat. A bill introduced this week by House Republican Erik Paulson threatens to pull the plug on the medical device tax introduced under Obamacare, and which has already been suspended for two years. Many in the scientific community believe it’s an ominous sign of things to come.

This new Congress may turn out to be the most anti-science one yet, but science does have a few advocates left on the inside. One is Representative Bill Foster, a Democrat from Illinois and a former physicist. As a member of the Committee on Science, Space and Technology, Foster is the go-to guy for both parties when it comes to technical scientific matters, as he holds the unfortunate distinction of being the only remaining member of Congress with a Ph.D. in science.

Congressman Foster joins us to discuss what the 115th Congress may do for (or to) science in the year ahead.