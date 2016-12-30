This Census Requires Eagle Eyes
30:01 minutes
30:01 minutes
Every December, tens of thousands of birders grab binoculars, bundle up, and head outside for Audubon’s Christmas Bird Count. The census, now in its 117th year, provides scientists and hobbyists with a yearly snapshot of local birds at the tail end of the fall migration. Audubon’s Geoff LeBaron and Debra Kriensky discuss this year’s tallies, and take listeners’ calls on the birds they’ve spotted. Plus, Rutgers’s Jessica Ware joins to talk about species not often spotted migrating overhead—butterflies and dragonflies.
Geoff LeBaron is Christmas Bird Count Director at the National Audubon Society in Williamsburg, Massachusetts.
Debra Kriensky is a Conservation Biologist at the New York City Audubon. She’s based in New York, New York.
Jessica Ware is an Associate Professor at Rutgers University. She’s based in Newark, New Jersey.
Christopher Intagliata is Science Friday’s senior producer. He once served as a prop in an optical illusion and speaks passable Ira Flatowese.