This Census Requires Eagle Eyes

Every December, tens of thousands of birders grab binoculars, bundle up, and head outside for Audubon’s Christmas Bird Count. The census, now in its 117th year, provides scientists and hobbyists with a yearly snapshot of local birds at the tail end of the fall migration. Audubon’s Geoff LeBaron and Debra Kriensky discuss this year’s tallies, and take listeners’ calls on the birds they’ve spotted. Plus, Rutgers’s Jessica Ware joins to talk about species not often spotted migrating overhead—butterflies and dragonflies.