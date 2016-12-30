 12/30/2016

This Census Requires Eagle Eyes

30:01 minutes

A long-eared owl, via Shutterstock
Credit: Shutterstock

Every December, tens of thousands of birders grab binoculars, bundle up, and head outside for Audubon’s Christmas Bird Count. The census, now in its 117th year, provides scientists and hobbyists with a yearly snapshot of local birds at the tail end of the fall migration. Audubon’s Geoff LeBaron and Debra Kriensky discuss this year’s tallies, and take listeners’ calls on the birds they’ve spotted. Plus, Rutgers’s Jessica Ware joins to talk about species not often spotted migrating overhead—butterflies and dragonflies.

Segment Guests

Geoff LeBaron

Geoff LeBaron is Christmas Bird Count Director at the National Audubon Society in Williamsburg, Massachusetts.

More From Guest
Debra Kriensky

Debra Kriensky is a Conservation Biologist at the New York City Audubon. She’s based in New York, New York.

More From Guest
Jessica Ware

Jessica Ware is an Associate Professor at Rutgers University. She’s based in Newark, New Jersey.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Christopher Intagliata

Christopher Intagliata is Science Friday’s senior producer. He once served as a prop in an optical illusion and speaks passable Ira Flatowese.

  • Sallyrosen@aol.com

    How do you keep from counting the same birds