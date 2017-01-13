Twisted Science: Tying The Strongest Molecular Knot

The bowline, clove hitch, and square are knots familiar to campers who might need to, say, tie down a tent with rope. But there are naturally occurring knots, too—ones that can be found on the molecular level in DNA and in protein strands. Over six different knot patterns have been identified. Reporting in the journal Science, researchers synthetically made the tightest molecular knot using metal ions, achieving eight different crossings in the structure. Chemist David Leigh, an author on the paper, discusses how molecular knots could be used to create stronger materials and molecular machines.