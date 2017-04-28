What Will It Take To Have Seamless Transportation?

It’s been a rough week for anyone who relies on New York City’s Penn Station, which has seen a rash of track closures, maintenance delays, and technical problems over the last month, with more slowed commutes likely ahead. Add to all of that the perennial problems of Washington, D.C.’s Metro and a highway overpass collapse on Atlanta’s Interstate 85 last month, and you have a large number of frustrated commuters in three major cities alone. Just in March, the American Society of Civil Engineers gave the whole of American infrastructure a D+ rating, with transit rating only a D-, and bridges coming in at a C+.

[Can science untangle our transit maps?]

With the president pledging an investment of up to $1 trillion in infrastructure, including roads and bridges, we ask where that money might have a positive impact on the daily struggle to get to work. Martin Wachs, professor emeritus of city and regional planning at UCLA’s Luskin School of Public Affairs, discusses the matter with Andrew Herrmann, past president of the American Society of Civil Engineers.

[The future of your commute.]

Also, WABE reporter Lisa George gives an on-the-ground look at how a single stretch of closed highway can affect the daily lives of Atlanta residents.