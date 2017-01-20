Where Do Baby Seahorses Come From?
8:11 minutes
8:11 minutes
Seahorses are one of the few vertebrates where males become pregnant and give birth to offspring. A female will deposit her eggs in the male’s brood pouch, where he fertilizes and cares for the developing young. Evolutionary biologist Tony Wilson is researching the genetics behind this parental role reversal, and video producer Luke Groskin visited his lab at Brooklyn College to learn more about his work. Luke discusses what this research can tell us about the evolution of pregnancy in mammals.
Luke Groskin is Science Friday’s video producer. He’s on a mission to make you love spiders and other odd creatures.
Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.