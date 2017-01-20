Where Do Baby Seahorses Come From?

Seahorses are one of the few vertebrates where males become pregnant and give birth to offspring. A female will deposit her eggs in the male’s brood pouch, where he fertilizes and cares for the developing young. Evolutionary biologist Tony Wilson is researching the genetics behind this parental role reversal, and video producer Luke Groskin visited his lab at Brooklyn College to learn more about his work. Luke discusses what this research can tell us about the evolution of pregnancy in mammals.