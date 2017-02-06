Why Are Allergies So Dang Hard To Get Rid Of?

After a long winter, everyone welcomes the arrival of spring. But if you’re one of the 50 million people in the United States who suffer from nasal allergies (that’s around 15 percent of the population), enjoying the warmer weather comes at the steep price of an allergen onslaught. And if you’ve been lucky enough to escape this annual experience so far, you might not be out of the woods yet; a person can develop nasal allergies well into early adulthood.

Allergies arise when the immune system attacks allergens, such as pollen, as if they were pathogens, like bacteria. One popular method of treatment—allergy shots—has been around since the early 1900s. With so much collective sniffling, why hasn’t modern medical science discovered a cure for this springtime scourge?

The reason, says Matthew Rank, an allergy specialist at the Mayo Clinic School of Medicine in Scottsdale, Arizona, is that we’ve only recently started piecing together exactly why our immune systems turn on us.

For years experts have guessed that environmental factors play a role in allergy susceptibility. Last year, researchers found convincing evidence to support that theory with a study of Amish and Hutterite communities in North America. Asthma and allergies are rare in the Amish, while Hutterites, who have similar genetics, are susceptible. One major difference between the groups is that the Amish spend much more time outside on their farms.

But how could sharing the air with livestock affect the immune system? One theory is that it shapes the composition of organisms in the gut microbiome—and those microbes could in turn influence allergy susceptibility. Indeed, in a study published last year, Susan Lynch, an associate professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, found that the percentage of babies born with less diverse gut bacteria is similar to the percentage of American adults with severe allergies or asthma.

Lynch and Rank join Ira to discuss what we know and don’t know about allergies and asthma; the differences between nasal and food allergies; and how climate change is exposing a glaring need for better allergy treatments.