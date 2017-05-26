Why Are Whales Whale-Sized?

We know baleen whales are the largest animals in history, and now paleobiologists from the Smithsonian are offering an intriguing theory as to why. About 3 million years ago, the planet cooled dramatically, resulting in increased glaciation and altered wind patterns, which put more nutrients into the ocean. This influx led to huge plankton blooms at odd ends of the Earth, and bigger whales were better equipped than their smaller brethren to make cross-ocean journeys to feed, the researchers posit. Nick Stockton, science reporter for WIRED, joins Ira to talk about whales’ unusual growth spurt, and what it could mean for these cetaceans today. Plus, we review a genetic map showing that Zika has been around for longer than we thought, and discuss a potentially new type of planet shaped like your grandma’s favorite butterscotch candy.

[Watch a blue whale barrel roll.]