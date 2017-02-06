Winners And Losers In Warming Northeast Waters

As the ocean continues to heat up under global warming, not every marine species will be affected equally. Writing in the journal Progress in Oceanography, a group of NOAA researchers found more evidence that species adapted to warmer waters will encounter an increase in habitat that’s a suitable temperature. The bad news? Other species will continue to decline as their range shrinks. Either way, fishing practices will have to adjust if we’re to continue sustainably harvesting the oceans. Study author Kristin Kleisner, now a senior scientist at the Environmental Defense Fund’s Fisheries Solutions Center, explains the advantages and disadvantages of the scenario facing fisheries off the Northeast Coast.

