Breakthrough: Snapshots from Afar

In the second episode of Science Friday and HHMI’s series “Breakthrough: Portraits of Women in Science,” three scientists share stories about India’s first interplanetary mission—a mission to Mars. With limited time and budget to design and launch the satellite—called MOM (for Mars Orbiter Mission)—Seetha Somasundaram, Nandini Harinath, and Minal Rohit spent long hours in the clean room, followed by tense and exciting moments tracking the satellite as it entered Mars’s orbit. Their efforts helped India become the first nation to successfully reach the Red Planet on its first attempt.

Credits Produced in collaboration with the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Produced by Emily V. Driscoll and Luke Groskin

Directed by Emily V. Driscoll

Filmed by Anshul Uniyal

Edited by Emily V. Driscoll

Animations by Jason Drakeford

Production Assistance by Manjunath Kelasgiri and Lokanatha Reddy

Lighting by Manjunath A G Sound by Sathya Murthy for Felis Productions

Music by Audio Network

Color by Troy Cunningham / Running Man Post Photographs by

AFP Photo/Manjunath Kiran, Associated Press

EPA b.v./Alamy, Malin Space Science Systems

NASA/JPL/USGS Additional Video by DECU ISRO and SaiRocket Project Advisors:

Laura A. Helft, Laura Bonetta, Dennis W.C. Liu and Sean B. Carroll –

Howard Hughes Medical Institute Special Thanks to

Deviprasad Karnik, Nandini Harinath, Minal Rohit, Seetha Somasundaram, Indian Space Research Organisation

Natalie Cash, Priti Gill, Abhishek Chinnappa, Shanta & Sankara Jalagani, Nirmala Somashekhara, Prajval Shastri, Zoe Timms,

Christian Skotte, Danielle Dana, Ariel Zych, and Jennfier Fenwick

Science Friday/HHMI © 2016