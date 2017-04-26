Creating The Never-Ending Bloom

Please help support our video productions. Become a patron!

John Edmark’s sculptures are both mesmerizing and mathematical. Using meticulously crafted platforms, patterns, and layers, Edmark’s art explores the seemingly magical properties that are present in spiral geometries. In his most recent body of work, Edmark creates a series of animating “blooms” that endlessly unfold and animate as they spin beneath a strobe light.

Credits Produced by Luke Groskin

Filmed by Christian Baker

Music by Audio Network

Additional Stills and Video by

John Edmark

Charlie Nordstrom

Shutterstock