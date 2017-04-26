Creating The Never-Ending Bloom

Please help support our video productions. Become a patron!
John Edmark’s sculptures are both mesmerizing and mathematical. Using meticulously crafted platforms, patterns, and layers, Edmark’s art explores the seemingly magical properties that are present in spiral geometries. In his most recent body of work, Edmark creates a series of animating “blooms” that endlessly unfold and animate as they spin beneath a strobe light.
Credits
Produced by Luke Groskin
Filmed by Christian Baker
Music by Audio Network
Additional Stills and Video by
John Edmark
Charlie Nordstrom
Shutterstock
Meet the Producer
About Luke Groskin@lgroskin
Luke Groskin is Science Friday’s video producer. He’s on a mission to make you love spiders and other odd creatures.