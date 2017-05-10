How To Save The World’s Rarest Sea Lion Pups

After being hunted off of the mainland of New Zealand centuries ago, a new generation of the earth’s rarest sea lions species has miraculously returned to the Otago Peninsula. Jim Fyfe, a ranger with the Department of Conservation, is tasked with watching over each new batch of sea lions pups and ensuring their safety as they usher in an era of hope for these charismatic creatures.
Credits
Produced by Chelsea Fiske and Brandon Swanson
Music by Audio Network
Stills provided by the New Zealand Sealion Trust, UW Freshwater and Marine Image Bank, The New Zealand Electronic Text Collection
Special Thanks to New Zealand’s Department of Conservation
