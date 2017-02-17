A Mood Ring for Your Wrist
4:33 minutes
People who have Asperger’s Syndrome or who experience extreme anxiety during social interactions can benefit from having more explicit clues about others’ emotions. To that end, a team at MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory has developed a wearable device that can “read” the emotions in a conversation between the wearer and someone else. Science writer Daniel Oberhaus, who covered the story for Motherboard, shares the good and the bad of this new development in emotionally intelligent A.I.
