Between A Rock And A Hard Place, Life Thrives
7:14 minutes
The Atacama Desert is one of the driest deserts on Earth. So dry, it makes Death Valley look positively lush by comparison. In the Atacama, you can look around and not see a living thing—no animals, no plants, nothing. Unless, that is, you know where to look. Hiding under translucent rocks, hardy bacteria eke out an existence where nothing else can. In this segment, science teacher Michael Wing and SciFri’s education program assistant Xochitl Garcia talk about these extremophiles, and an experiment that studies them on all seven continents.
[Explore the dry, dim world of hypolithic or “under rock” cyanobacteria and measure and compare colony growth in deserts around the world.]
Michael Wing is a science teacher at Sir Francis Drake High School in San Anselmo, California.
Xochitl Garcia is Science Friday’s education program assistant. She is a former teacher who loves hanging out with her fat-tailed gecko, which, despite the efforts of students, family, friends, and a fantasy football league to name it, is still only referred to as “the gecko.”
Christopher Intagliata is Science Friday’s senior producer. He once served as a prop in an optical illusion and speaks passable Ira Flatowese.