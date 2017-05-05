Between A Rock And A Hard Place, Life Thrives

The Atacama Desert is one of the driest deserts on Earth. So dry, it makes Death Valley look positively lush by comparison. In the Atacama, you can look around and not see a living thing—no animals, no plants, nothing. Unless, that is, you know where to look. Hiding under translucent rocks, hardy bacteria eke out an existence where nothing else can. In this segment, science teacher Michael Wing and SciFri’s education program assistant Xochitl Garcia talk about these extremophiles, and an experiment that studies them on all seven continents.

[Explore the dry, dim world of hypolithic or “under rock” cyanobacteria and measure and compare colony growth in deserts around the world.]