 05/12/2017

But Really, Can You Stand In Front Of The Microwave?

15:08 minutes

Here’s the microwave in the SciFri office. Credit: Lauren Young

It’s been more than 50 years since the advent of home microwaves. Did you know that this household device uses the same technology as radar? Or that the cooking application was an accidental discovery?

Timothy Jorgensen, an associate professor of radiation medicine at Georgetown University, says he fields more concerns about the safety of microwave ovens than any other kind of device, even though microwave radiation is very different from the ionizing radiation that can cause cancer.

He joins Science Friday along with John Drengenberg, consumer safety director for UL (Underwriters Laboratories), a safety science company that has been testing microwave ovens since their inception. The two discuss the science and safety of nuking our food.

Segment Guests

Timothy Jorgensen

Timothy Jorgensen is an associate professor of Radiation Medicine at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C..

John Drengenberg

John Drengenberg is Consumer Safety Director at Underwriters Laboratories in Northbrook, Illinois.

