The White House’s final proposal for the 2018 budget is in, and the numbers have some scientists worried. If Congress passes the budget as it’s written, the National Institutes of Health would lose $7.7 billion, or 22 percent of its entire budget. The Department of Energy’s Office of Science would lose 17 percent of its funding for research into nuclear physics, environmental and biological science, and other programs. And the Department of Agriculture, which funds agricultural research, would lose up to 11 percent of a budget that is already far too small, according to Rush Holt, the CEO of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

[Trump unveils a proposal with massive budget cuts to science.]

Holt, a former member of Congress and also a physicist, joins Ira to run through the proposed cuts and what to keep an eye on as the budget process continues.