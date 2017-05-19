From Alberta’s Oil Sands, A Dinosaur ‘Mummy’ With Skin Intact

Photo is from the the June issue of National Geographic magazine.

Six years ago, a mining operation in the oil sands of Alberta, Canada, stumbled across the fossilized remains of an armored dinosaur, called a nodosaur. Now, paleontologists have revealed that the find is extraordinarily well preserved: The dinosaur is essentially mummified, with skin, facial expression, and even gut contents intact.

Amy Nordrum, associate editor at IEEE Spectrum, talks with Ira about this extraordinary find and what researchers can learn from studying it. Plus, one of the most isolated islands on the planet somehow also has the highest concentration of plastic debris.