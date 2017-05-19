Prospecting For Martian Gold In Antarctica

Nina Lanza has one of those jobs you probably wish you had: She shoots lasers at Mars rocks from the “head” of NASA’s Curiosity rover to determine what they’re made of. But in December 2015, she found herself focused on another alien landscape, right here on Earth: Antarctica. Lanza had signed up to comb the blue ice sheets there for meteorites—including, perhaps, a chunk of Mars.

[What’s it really like to be in the field in Antarctica?]

In the latest episode of SciFri’s new spinoff podcast, “Undiscovered,” co-hosts Annie Minoff and Elah Feder tell Lanza’s story, and trace the journey of mystery rock 23042, from its recovery in Antarctica to a space-rock CSI lab at NASA’s Johnson Space Center. Subscribe here to listen to the full episode.