 02/03/2017

The Secrets of Sticky Frog Saliva

8:37 minutes

Attempted prey capture in Rana pipiens. Red dots indicate tracking of tongue tip. Credit: C. Hobbs
Attempted prey capture in Rana pipiens. Red dots indicate tracking of tongue tip. Credit: C. Hobbs

Frogs use their tongues to snatch insects out of the air in less than a second. Reporting in a study out this week, mechanical engineer Alexis Noel found that the softness of the tongue, along with the viscosity of the saliva, enable these mid-flight catches. When the tongue hits an insect, the force turns the normally thick, viscous saliva into a thin liquid that can coat the prey, effectively ensnaring it. Noel calls the saliva a “reversible” non-Newtonian fluid and describes how its properties could be useful in adhesives and soft robots.

Stretching of tongue epithelium during prey capture. The gaps indicate areas where prey has been released. Credit: C. Hobbs
Stretching of tongue epithelium during prey capture. The gaps indicate areas where prey has been released. Credit: C. Hobbs
Finger retracted from tongue surface showing its strong adhesion. Credit: C. Hobbs
Finger retracted from tongue surface showing its strong adhesion. Credit: C. Hobbs

Segment Guests

Alexis Noel

Alexis Noel is a PhD candidate in mechanical engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.