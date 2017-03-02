The Secrets of Sticky Frog Saliva
8:37 minutes
Frogs use their tongues to snatch insects out of the air in less than a second. Reporting in a study out this week, mechanical engineer Alexis Noel found that the softness of the tongue, along with the viscosity of the saliva, enable these mid-flight catches. When the tongue hits an insect, the force turns the normally thick, viscous saliva into a thin liquid that can coat the prey, effectively ensnaring it. Noel calls the saliva a “reversible” non-Newtonian fluid and describes how its properties could be useful in adhesives and soft robots.
Alexis Noel is a PhD candidate in mechanical engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia.
