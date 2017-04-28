The Star-Nosed Mole Takes Adaptation To The Extreme

On a list of the world’s most unusual looking mammals, the star-nosed mole sits close to the top—its snout erupts in a burst of fleshy, pink appendages. And with the mole’s uncommon appearance come some uncommon abilities. Its nose is the most sensitive organ of any mammal’s; there’s no threshold below which its neurons don’t fire, says Ken Catania, a neuroscientist at Vanderbilt University. The center of the star is called the “touch fovea” and is organized much like a highly developed visual system, “almost like a retina stuck to the outside of the animal,” says Catania.

Catania joins Ira to discuss how the star-nosed mole offers insight into the way the human sensory system might be organized in the brain.