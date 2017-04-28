The Star-Nosed Mole Takes Adaptation To The Extreme
12:14 minutes
On a list of the world’s most unusual looking mammals, the star-nosed mole sits close to the top—its snout erupts in a burst of fleshy, pink appendages. And with the mole’s uncommon appearance come some uncommon abilities. Its nose is the most sensitive organ of any mammal’s; there’s no threshold below which its neurons don’t fire, says Ken Catania, a neuroscientist at Vanderbilt University. The center of the star is called the “touch fovea” and is organized much like a highly developed visual system, “almost like a retina stuck to the outside of the animal,” says Catania.
Catania joins Ira to discuss how the star-nosed mole offers insight into the way the human sensory system might be organized in the brain.
Ken Catania is the Stevenson Professor of Biological Sciences at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.
