Trump Pulls US From Climate Agreement, CRISPR Human Trials, And A NASA Sun Orbiter

This week, President Trump pulled the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement, which 195 countries had signed in 2015, pledging to reduce greenhouse emissions. Trump said that the agreement imposed “draconian financial burdens” on the U.S. and that he would negotiate for “a deal that is fair.” Maggie Koerth-Baker, senior science reporter at Fivethirtyeight.com, fills us in on the announcement. Plus, she talks about new CRISPR clinical trials, and NASA’s Parker Probe Plus, a mission to explore the sun.

