A True Story of High Drama in Space

In April of 1970, the Apollo 13 mission launched with three astronauts en route to the moon. While in space, however, the craft encountered a serious problem: an explosion in one of its fuel tanks that severely damaged the craft and crippled its electrical system. In 1995, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the mission, Ira spoke with mission commander James Lovell about the historic flight and how good luck and ingenuity among the crew and mission controllers on the ground combined to bring the Apollo 13 astronauts safely back to Earth.