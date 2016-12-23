A True Story of High Drama in Space
29:02 minutes
29:02 minutes
In April of 1970, the Apollo 13 mission launched with three astronauts en route to the moon. While in space, however, the craft encountered a serious problem: an explosion in one of its fuel tanks that severely damaged the craft and crippled its electrical system. In 1995, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the mission, Ira spoke with mission commander James Lovell about the historic flight and how good luck and ingenuity among the crew and mission controllers on the ground combined to bring the Apollo 13 astronauts safely back to Earth.
James Lovell is a retired NASA Astronaut and former commander of the Apollo 13 Mission.
As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.