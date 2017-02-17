How Will Net Neutrality and Telecomm Fare Under the New Administration?

Two years ago, the Federal Communications Commission approved rules that would enforce “net neutrality,” which requires internet service providers to treat all data equally so as to avoid “fast lanes” for certain content. Ajit Pai, the newly appointed FCC Chairman, said in a 2015 interview that “net neutrality is a solution in search of a problem. I have yet to have anybody point out what the systemic failure is that requires the FCC to adopt Title II or any neutrality regulations.”

Susan Crawford of Harvard Law School and Jon Brodkin, a tech policy reporter for Ars Technica, discuss how the open internet, broadband expansion, and security regulations will fare under the new administration.

[What would the end of net neutrality mean for consumers?]