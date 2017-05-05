The House That Snot Built

Meet the giant larvacean. A relative of the sea squirt, this marine invertebrate lives in the upper hundred meters of the ocean, is about the size of your pinky, and every day builds itself a mucus “house” more than a meter across. By filtering water through its house, the organism traps food particles that drift down from above. Then, when the structure becomes too heavy and clogged with debris, the larvacean lets its house drop to the seafloor and builds anew.

Writing in Science Advances, researchers have now identified exactly how much seawater a giant larvacean can filter as it eats. The amount is surprisingly large: on average, about 45 liters per hour. On a good day? As much as 80 liters per hour.

All of this points to a creature that could play a significant role in cycling carbon from higher in the ocean to deeper reaches, says Kakani Katija, a principal engineer at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute and lead author on the paper. She describes the strange life of the giant larvacean, and where a better understanding of its biology could take ecologists and engineers alike.