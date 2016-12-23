The Secret to Moana’s Special Animation Sauce? Just Add Water.

Disney’s newest animated film Moana is the story of a young girl who leaves the comfort of her home island to travel the ocean, and, in doing so, meets a demi-god and saves her people. The film takes place on a fictional group of islands in the South Pacific, and right from the start, Disney animators knew what their number-one technical challenge would be: how to animate all that water.

The animators embarked on nearly two years of intense research, taking field trips to a pool in North Hollywood and studying footage shot during a research trip to Tahiti. “We had a meeting for six months every day where we looked at this piece of shoreline,” said Marlon West, head of effects animation at Walt Disney Animation Studios. “We called it ‘the shoreline meeting.’”

The Disney team also drew inspiration from a custom animation program that mimicked the physics of water in different environments—in shallow areas, on the open sea, or during a storm. But West says it wasn’t enough to be able to reproduce the physical properties of water. “The biggest challenge was how to capture that and make you feel like how water exists in your mind or in your heart.” He joins Disney’s head of animation Amy Smeed to discuss the animation science behind Moana.