 02/10/2017

Why So (Heat) Sensitive?

This thin pectin film is a strong temperature sensor. Credit: Di Giacomo et al., Sci. Robot. 2, eaai9251 (2017)
The pit viper is the most sensitive heat-detecting animal in nature. It uses its specialized pit organ, located on either side of its head, to detect and target its warm-blooded prey at a distance. But now researchers at Caltech have developed a material with a temperature sensitivity rivaling even that of the pit viper, developed from pectin, a sugar molecule found in plant cells. They reported their findings in Science Robotics.

Chiara Daraio, a professor of mechanical engineering at Caltech and coauthor of the new study, joins Ira to discuss potential applications of the new material, including the possibility of creating heat-sensitive artificial skin for use in prosthetics.

Chiara Daraio

Chiara Daraio is a professor of mechanical engineering at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, California.

