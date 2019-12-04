There’s a cornucopia of research that life in space changes your body. Astronauts in microgravity face bone loss and muscle atrophy, depressed immune systems, and sleep problems. Some astronauts have vision changes.

But can those changes be seen on a genetic level, especially after a longer time in orbit? How do you truly isolate spaceflight as the cause of what’s happening? And what happens after the same astronaut returns to Earth?

To find out what was happening over longer periods of space flight, NASA put together a 10-team study of twin astronauts Scott and Mark Kelly. Scott spent a year on International Space Station, while his brother Mark lived a relatively normal life on Earth—though both regularly sent the researchers samples of their blood, urine, cognitive test results, and other data to assess their physiology over time.

Scott Kelly returned to Earth in 2016, and researchers have been studying and comparing the twins ever since. The conclusion? A year in space caused a cascade of changes in Scott’s gene expression and physiology—some of which remained even after he returned to Earth. And while many were lower risk changes, there were noteworthy lingering effects that might show up more prominently in astronauts on future long missions past Earth’s magnetosphere, like the Moon or Mars.

Dr. Susan Bailey, a radiation biologist at Colorado State University, explains one surprising mystery: The average length of Scott’s telomeres, a part of DNA that usually shortens with aging or other kinds of stress, increased.

And Dr. Christopher Mason at Weill Cornell Medicine explains how spaceflight ramped up genes associated with Scott Kelly’s immune system and what remained different even months after his return to Earth.

