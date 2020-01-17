Our Bodies Are Cooling Down

150 years ago, it was safe to assume that a healthy person’s average body temperature was 37 degrees Celsius, or 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit.

But since about 1860, the average healthy American body temperature has been declining. Physicians have noticed this for decades, but thought it was a measurement error. But new research published in the journal eLife last week now confirms the change is real: We’ve been cooling off by fractions of a degree per birth decade. The average American man is about 1 degree Fahrenheit cooler, while the average American woman is about half a degree cooler.

What could be the reason? Science writer Eleanor Cummins joins Ira to explain why a lower disease burden could shift the norm for healthy body temperatures. Plus, she shares other stories from the week, including new insights into the birth of an underwater volcano and an update on the warming of the oceans.

