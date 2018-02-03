Currently, the International Space Station is the only destination for astronauts traveling into lower-earth orbit. It’s also the only way for scientists to conduct experiments in microgravity. After two decades, it’s still proving to be incredibly useful to researchers.

But time is running out. President Trump has indicated he wants to defund the station as scheduled by 2025. Congress could extend that deadline. On the other hand, the International Space Station has been in operation since the early 2000’s—many of its parts were built in the ’80s and ’90s. So like any spacecraft, it’s nearing the end of its expected lifetime.

What does the future hold for science’s single biggest asset in lower earth orbit? And how will stations being built by private enterprises like Bigelow Aerospace—which has announced plans to launch two standalone space stations into low earth orbit by 2021—impact its future? Former NASA astronaut Sandra Magnus joins Ira and Blair Bigelow, Vice President of Corporate Strategy of Bigelow Aerospace, to discuss the future of scientific research and private investment in lower-earth orbit.