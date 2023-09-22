 09/22/2023

Florida’s Reefs Are Vanishing. Can Scientists Save Them?

12:22 minutes

large round, white head of brain coral on the ocean floor
A bleaching colony of symmetrical brain coral (Diploria strigosa) in the Florida Keys in 2010. Credit: Christina Kellogg, USGS

This was a bad year for Florida’s coral reefs. Since the 1970s, reef cover in the Florida Keys has decreased by 90%. Those remaining reefs have been subjected to water temperatures higher than 100 degrees Fahrenheit, alongside other threats like disease and ocean acidification. This is a big problem for the largest reef in the continental U.S., which plays an important role in protecting the shorelines from erosion and storms. 

Scientists are scrambling to preserve as much of the reef as possible. One method marine biologists are focused on is selectively breeding corals in labs. Scientists look for the specimens most resilient to heat stress, then breed them together to create hardy offspring. Those spawn are then implanted into the reef, with hopes of bolstering the existing structure. 

Vox environmental reporter Benji Jones joins Ira to talk about his dives to Florida’s Pickles Reef, and the differences he saw between this year and last year. Then, Ira speaks with marine biologist Andrew Baker at the University of Miami about his efforts to bolster Florida’s reefs. 

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Benji Jones

Benji Jones is an environmental reporter at Vox in New York, New York.

More From Guest
Andrew Baker

Andrew Baker is a marine biologist at the University of Miami in Miami, Florida.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript of this segment is being processed. It will be available within one week after the show airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Kathleen Davis

Kathleen Davis is a producer at Science Friday, which means she spends the week brainstorming, researching, and writing, typically in that order. She’s a big fan of stories related to strange animal facts and dystopian technology.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

Reeling In the Coral Reef Soundscape

Marine animals use coral reefs sounds to find suitable habitat.

Read More

Conserving Cuba’s Coral Reefs

Since 1970, Caribbean coral have declined by more than 50 percent, according to the Global Coral Reef Monitoring Network.

Read More