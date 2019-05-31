“Every kid has a little bit of a mathematician in them,” says John Urschel in his book Mind and Matter: A Life in Math and Football. “All kids know the concept of more…. They can see that some things are necessary but not sufficient, that a particular statement was not applicable to every situation.”

Growing up, Urschel grew up playing both math puzzles and high school football, and he would follow both of those passions. After playing for the Baltimore Ravens, he is now currently a mathematics Ph.D. candidate at MIT. He discusses seeing the world from a mathematical perspective and how he was able to balance the challenges of math and football.

