Former NFL Player Tackles Football And Math
17:10 minutes
“Every kid has a little bit of a mathematician in them,” says John Urschel in his book Mind and Matter: A Life in Math and Football. “All kids know the concept of more…. They can see that some things are necessary but not sufficient, that a particular statement was not applicable to every situation.”
Growing up, Urschel grew up playing both math puzzles and high school football, and he would follow both of those passions. After playing for the Baltimore Ravens, he is now currently a mathematics Ph.D. candidate at MIT. He discusses seeing the world from a mathematical perspective and how he was able to balance the challenges of math and football.
Read an excerpt from Mind and Matter: A Life in Math and Football.
John Urschel is a former NFL player who is now an MIT Mathematics PhD Student. He is also the co-author of the book Mind and Matter: A Life in Math and Football.
Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.