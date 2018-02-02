Huntington’s Disease Makes Its Mark Early On

Huntington’s disease is a neurological disorder caused by a genetic mutation that appears before people are born. If that’s the case, why don’t people with this mutation show signs of the illness until decades later? Could it be making changes we don’t know about?

Dr. Ali Brivanlou, professor of molecular embryology and stem cell biology at The Rockefeller University, wanted to find out. Using a technique for growing human embryos from stem cells in the lab, Dr. Brivanlou discovered the mutation that causes the disease makes invisible changes much sooner than initially thought—in the earliest stages of embryonic development. He joins Ira to discuss how he made this discovery what it could mean for future treatments.