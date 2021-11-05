 11/05/2021

In First Real-World Experiment, Red Seaweed Cuts Methane In Cows By More Than Half

straight-on shot of reddish-orangeish algae
Red algae Asparagopsis. Credit: Shutterstock

Methane emissions are a hot topic—largely because it’s a big contributor to climate change. Methane makes up about 10% of human-caused greenhouse gas emissions. 27% of that comes from the burps of ruminant animals, such as cows.

In April, Science Friday did a story about research that showed promising results when steers were fed small amounts of the red algae Asparagopsis in their diets. At the time, these experiments were only done in a closely controlled university setting. Now, the first real-world study on a working dairy farm has been completed. The results? Methane released by the seaweed-eating cows was 52% less on average than their non-seaweed-munching counterparts. 

Coming on the heels of the Biden administration’s methane emissions reduction plan, SciFri producer Kathleen Davis sits down with three key players in this milestone: Joan Salwen, CEO of Blue Ocean Barns in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, the company that produces the Asparagopsis seaweed powder; Dr. Breanna Roque, animal science consultant at Blue Ocean Barns in Townsville, Queensland, Australia; and Albert Straus, founder and CEO of Straus Family Creamery in Marshall, California.

Segment Guests

Joan Salwen

Joan Salwen is CEO of Blue Ocean Barns in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Breanna Roque

Breanna Roque is an animal science consultant at Blue Ocean Barns in Townsville in Queensland, Australia.

Albert Straus

Albert Straus is founder and CEO of the Straus Family Creamery in Marshall, California.

