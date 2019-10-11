How People Pollute The Workplace

If you live and work in an urban area, you might think about the air quality outside your home or workplace. But what about the air quality inside the office? It turns out that on average, indoor environments have higher concentrations of potentially harmful substances, such as aerosols and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). While past research has focused on chemical emissions from building materials, cleaning supplies, and even furniture, air pollution researchers are increasingly looking at another source of toxic air: us.

New research from Purdue University to be presented at the American Association for Aerosol Research conference has found that the majority of indoor VOCs may be released by a seemingly innocuous source: human beings, their lunches and coffee breaks, and anything they may wear or bring to work. And many of these compounds, such as the terpenes released by peeling an orange, or the squalene released in human skin oil, react with ozone to form even more worrisome molecules.

Purdue University researcher Brandon Boor, an assistant professor of civil engineering, explains.

Further Reading

Read the Environmental Protection Agency’s guide to improving indoor air quality

Learn the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s answers to frequently asked questions about workplace air quality