Running Out Of Time—And Water—In Cape Town

In less than 80 days, Cape Town, South Africa will run out of water. The region is experiencing a three-year drought, the worst in over a century, and the city’s reservoirs are down to 13 percent capacity. But despite facing a day in the near future when water will officially be cut off from homes and business, some residents have been dragging their feet to meet conservation goals set by city and government officials.

Maggie Koerth-Baker, senior science reporter at FiveThirtyEight.com, joins Ira to talk about why Cape Town could be the first major city to be run dry by drought caused by climate change. Plus, an amateur astronomer finds a misplaced NASA satellite in our own cosmic backyard, and an orca named Wikie joins the list of animals who can mimic human speech.