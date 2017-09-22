Science Goes To The Movies: ‘Rememory’

Is it possible that we will one day be able to purge our brains of unhappy memories, like in the film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind? Will it be normal to record our memories on a chip and play back later, as seen in the television show Black Mirror? Could we develop technology that displays our memories on a screen for others to see, like in the film Rememory?

Pop culture depictions of memory manipulation are more or less pieces of science fiction, but is there any real-world research that brings us close to these made-up scenarios? Steve Ramirez, a professor of neuroscience at Boston University, joins Ira to discuss how real science squares with the stuff of Hollywood when it comes to memories.

