The World According To Sound: How Do Songbirds Sing Two Notes At Once?
2:23 minutes
Humans can talk because of their larynx, an organ shared by all mammals. Birds also have a larynx, but they use a different organ to vocalize: a syrinx.
The syrinx is a complex and powerful voice-box. Unlike the larynx, it allows birds to do things like sing two different notes at the same time. That’s how some song birds can sing an ascending line and descending line simultaneously.
Even with all the possibilities of their syrinx, some birds have adapted other ways to “sing.” The Ruffed Grouse, for instance, uses its wings. The Wilson’s Snipe makes a song with its wings and tail. The Palm Cockatoo holds a stick in its beak and bangs it on a tree. The Magnificent Frigatebird inflates its throat sacs and beats them with its long beak. The Sage Grouse makes its song with special chest sacs.
Listen for these sounds on this week’s soundscape from the podcast and live event series, The World According To Sound.
This segment originally aired on the non-profit radio program BirdNote, and it is part of the live show that The World According to Sound is doing in collaboration with BirdNote.
