Thousands of delegates from around the world are meeting in Bonn, Germany this month to hash out more details on how nations will reduce carbon emissions under the Paris Climate Accord, the international effort to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius or less. Syria, once the last nation to hold out, announced this week that it will also sign on. This leaves the United States, which is intending to draw out as soon as legally feasible, alone in rejecting the agreement.

Manjana Milkoreit, a political scientist at Purdue University, and Katharine Hayhoe, climate scientist at Texas Tech, talk about the role of the United States in combating climate change. They also discuss a new report released—and ignored—by the Trump administration finding that the world is warming faster and with worse consequences than previously expected.

Plus, an aging fleet of military satellites has provided data about polar ice coverage since 1979. David Gallaher, National Snow and Ice Data Center senior associate scientist, explains why maintaining this record is both vital and threatened by a lack of new satellites.