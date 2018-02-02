Unearthing The Last Days of Dinosaurs In Africa

Dinosaurs existed all over the world, with fossils having been found on every continent. Africa is no exception, but far fewer fossils have been discovered there from the late Cretaceous era—the period before the dinosaurs went extinct. One of the challenges of finding these fossils is that much of the rock that may contain specimens on the continent are not always exposed, often covered in vegetation. During the time of dinosaurs, Africa could have played an important role in the evolution of the animals by providing a link between South American and Eurasian dinosaurs.

Scientists unearthed fossils in Egypt from a titanosaur, a group of large school bus-sized sauropods. They named it Mansourasaurus shaninae and their findings were published this week in a study in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution. Paleontologist Eric Gorscak, who was an author on that study, talks about what this dinosaur reveals about the evolution of these sauropods, and the continents and landscapes themselves.

