What Are The Economics Of Immigration?

At least 65 million people are currently displaced from their countries around the world. As they cross borders and seek out new homes in other nations, how are they shaping economies? New research in Science Advances, looking at 30 years of data from more than a dozen European countries, finds that an influx of migrants or refugees is quickly followed by an economic bump. Meanwhile, that bump is slower and less pronounced in the case of asylum seekers, who are often restricted from working and awaiting permanent residency.

Maggie Koerth-Baker, senior science editor for FiveThirtyEight, shares this story and other recent science headlines, including the future of plastics recycling and a political controversy about nonstick coatings.