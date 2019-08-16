Where There’s Thunder, There’s Lightning Science

Lightning during a heavy rainstorm is one of the most dramatic phenomena on the planet—and it happens, somewhere on Earth, an estimated 50 to 100 times a second. But even though scientists have been puzzling over the physics of lightning for decades, stretching back even to Ben Franklin’s kite experiment, much of the science remains mysterious.

For example, while we can generate and study small lightning in the lab, there’s no match for the much larger bolts of the real thing—but researchers still can’t predict exactly where lightning strikes, or even what exactly generates the high-voltage arc in a thundercloud.

But at Säntis Tower in the Swiss Alps, lightning strikes up to 100 times per year, making it an ideal laboratory for life-sized lightning. And researchers from New Mexico Tech, working with Swiss scientists, think they have one answer to what causes lightning—tiny sparks that can “avalanche” into the large ones we see.

Plus, lightning is a major culprit in starting wildfires, but not all lightning is capable of sparking a flame. Researchers at Helsinki-based Vaisala have a new satellite tool for detecting the “hot lightning” that can lead to fire.

Ira and IEEE Spectrum news editor Amy Nordrum speak with Farhad Rachidi, a lightning researcher at Säntis Tower in Switzerland, as well as Bill Rison, a professor of electrical engineering at New Mexico Tech and Ryan Said, a research scientist at Vaisala.

