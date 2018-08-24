Why You Shouldn’t Flush Your Contacts Down The Drain

Since they came on the market in 1995, people have been wearing daily, single-use contact lenses to see clearly. Unlike their reusable counterparts that are changed out weekly or even monthly, these lenses don’t need to be cleaned and stored at the end of the day. Instead, you open a fresh, sterile pair of contacts every day. While these contacts are better for the health of your eyes, it also means throwing out little pieces of plastics every day—and some of these contact lenses are infiltrating our waterways.

Research from Arizona State University estimates that 20 to 23 metric tons of contact lenses end up in waterways each year. Charles Rolsky, a Ph.D. student in the Biodesign Center for Environmental Health Engineering at Arizona State University, joins Ira Flatow to discuss how contacts are polluting our water.

Editor’s note: This article was updated on August 24, 2018 to replace the metric ton estimate previously cited by EurekAlert (6 to 10 metric tons) with measurements from Arizona State University (20 to 23 metric tons).