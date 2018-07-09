Work-Life Imbalance

Employers tend to design offices and other workspaces to maximize productivity and minimize costs. This is the logic behind the rise of open-plan offices, where few or even no physical barriers stand between employees’ workspaces. And for companies that value collaboration, creativity, and spontaneous innovation, surely reducing physical barriers will foster more productive connections with our colleagues.

Not so fast, write researchers in Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B. In a study of two large companies, they found that open office plans reduced face-to-face contact and productivity. Study co-author Ethan Bernstein explains why reducing physical privacy might have such a counterintuitive effect. And as we spend more of our time at work, or connected to work by technology, how do we make sure we have healthy relationships with our coworkers? Nancy Rothbard, professor and chair of management at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, discusses with Ira.

[From greener funerals to “virtual afterlives,” technology is changing our relationship with death.]

Plus, Oregon Health and Science University graduate student Sarah Andrea weighs in on the emotional cost of working for tips—especially if you’re a woman.