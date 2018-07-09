Work-Life Imbalance
34:02 minutes
Employers tend to design offices and other workspaces to maximize productivity and minimize costs. This is the logic behind the rise of open-plan offices, where few or even no physical barriers stand between employees’ workspaces. And for companies that value collaboration, creativity, and spontaneous innovation, surely reducing physical barriers will foster more productive connections with our colleagues.
Not so fast, write researchers in Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B. In a study of two large companies, they found that open office plans reduced face-to-face contact and productivity. Study co-author Ethan Bernstein explains why reducing physical privacy might have such a counterintuitive effect. And as we spend more of our time at work, or connected to work by technology, how do we make sure we have healthy relationships with our coworkers? Nancy Rothbard, professor and chair of management at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, discusses with Ira.
Plus, Oregon Health and Science University graduate student Sarah Andrea weighs in on the emotional cost of working for tips—especially if you’re a woman.
Ethan Bernstein is an associate professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Nancy Rothbard is a professor in and chair of the Management Department at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Sarah Andrea is a PhD candidate in Epidemiology at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, Oregon.
