Chocolate Crystal Concoctions

What do you think of when you think of crystals? Do emeralds, quartz, snowflakes, or maybe rock candy come to mind? You may be surprised to learn that chocolate, that delightful confection, is a crystal, too. Crystals are solids whose molecules, atoms, or ions are connected to one another in an organized pattern—called a crystalline structure—that repeats over and over throughout the solid. Chocolate molecules are often arranged in this way, which is why a chocolate bar gives a satisfying “snap” when you bite into it.

When chocolate is heated, thermal energy disrupts its ordered crystalline structure, causing it to melt into a liquid. Because chocolate can contain different types of crystals that melt at unique temperatures, a careful melting process called “tempering” is used to melt all but the most desirable crystal type, known as a beta-crystal. As the liquid chocolate cools after tempering, it recrystallizes using the remaining beta-crystals as a template. The resulting structure is almost entirely made up of beta-crystals, which are what make chocolate bars hard and shiny. Chocolatiers will sometimes add pre-tempered chocolate bits to cooling liquid chocolate to help guide beta-crystal formation in a method called “seeding.” Extreme temperature changes and the presence of other contaminants can interfere with the recrystallization process by preventing the chocolate crystals from organizing properly into a stable crystalline structure, resulting in mushy chocolate.

Watch the Science Friday video “Choc Full of Science” to learn about how chocolate is made.

In the following activity, you will become an experimental chocolatier and determine how different melting and cooling procedures impact the shine, hardness, and texture of finished chocolate. The process is a bit messy, but even the most unsightly products will still taste delicious!