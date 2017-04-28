A Climate March, The Architecture Of Bureaucracy, And The Tale Of A Hoff-Bot

Researchers studying the remains of a 2,200-year-old palace complex near Oaxaca, Mexico report that the ruins may help reveal the rise of the earliest state governments in the Americas, when societies began to shift from groups led by a single powerful leader to bureaucratic institutions involving many advisors, representatives, and functionaries. The site, known as El Palenque, is a multi-functional palace, with rooms and spaces set aside for meetings and rituals. Annalee Newitz of Ars Technica joins Ira to discuss the story, along with other news from the week in science, including plans for a weekend march devoted to climate policy, and a short movie that incorporates dialogue written by a machine-learning algorithm.

