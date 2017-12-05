Are We Ready For A Climate Change Refugee Crisis?

Hurricane Katrina was one of the largest natural disasters to hit the United States in recent memory, and flooding is still an issue along the Louisiana coast. The shoreline there is disappearing faster than any other in the country as its soft soil sinks and sea levels rise, fueled by climate change. There are efforts underway to reclaim much of that land, but state officials recently acknowledged that they won’t be able to rescue all of it.

Tegan Wendland, coastal reporter for WWNO in New Orleans, joins Ira to discuss how state and federal governments are ill-prepared to handle the displacement of millions of people living along these imperiled coastal areas. Plus, how warmer weather in the Arctic is leading to more greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.