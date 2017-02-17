Booting Up the Search for Better Batteries

Lithium ion may be best known as the battery that powers electric vehicles, but it’s also been in the news recently in another way—as the culprit behind the exploding Samsung Galaxy Note phones. That’s because what makes lithium ion such a popular battery for charging our electronics is also the thing that makes it highly combustible. And any flaw—even just a drop of water—can short the system and turn your device into a dangerous fireball. The good news is that many researchers are exploring safer options, such as a lithium battery that’s missing the electrolyte liquid that makes it flammable.

But battery research extends beyond finding new ways to power your laptop or smartphone. Batteries built on a much larger scale have the potential to provide the electrical grid with something that it sorely needs—a way to store energy.

David Pogue, tech columnist for Yahoo Finance and host of the NOVA documentary “The Search for the Super Battery” joins Ira to discuss new advances in battery tech, and what’s in store for energy storage.

