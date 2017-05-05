Borne To Be Wild

Which seems scarier: the idea that humanity could one day snuff itself out in any number of ways—global food shortage, pandemic, nuclear disaster—or that we could mostly snuff ourselves out, creating an almost unlivable world for the remaining few? That latter is the scenario in Jeff VanderMeer’s latest novel, Borne, where a future world has been brought to its knees by ecological disaster and unbridled technological development.

The book follows a woman named Rachel, who scavenges to survive in an unnamed city constantly under siege by a mutant bear the size of a three-story building. The beast, as well as other bits of threatening biotech, are the remnants of a defunct biotech firm only known as “the Company.” Rachel is cautious, forming a shaky alliance with Wick, a fellow survivor. It’s a lonely and joyless existence—until it’s not. While out scavenging one day, Rachel finds a new piece of biotech and names it “Borne.” Borne transitions over time from being something like a plant to a sentient creature that Rachel raises like a child.

Out of this apocalyptic landscape VanderMeer carves a story of family drama; of lines drawn between person, animal, and technology; and of humanity’s resilience even in the darkest of times. VanderMeer joins guest host Flora Lichtman to discuss his latest book.

