Building an Immunity to Fake News

It’s the phrase on everyone’s lips since the 2016 election: fake news. Whether it’s a blatant falsehood or a manipulation of the facts, there’s no question that many of these “alternative facts” creep into the public consciousness as truths.

Cambridge University social psychologist Sander van der Linden says this phenomenon occurs because our brains rely on a heuristic shortcut to process large amounts of information. For example, when information is presented as a consensus, we’re quick to believe it based on the notion that others appear to have already done so. We skip the process of thinking critically under the assumption that other have done the work for us.

But van der Linden and his collaborators have discovered a way to trigger the brain into doing that critical thinking. A new study out in the journal Global Challenges showed that subjects could be “inoculated” against anti-climate change rhetoric if they were given a “vaccine” in the form of a warning that the information could be politically motivated. If the warning included an explanation of why the information was inaccurate (for example, that a climate-change petition supposedly signed by 30,000 scientists included the signatures of Charles Darwin and the Spice Girls), the effect was even greater.

Van der Linden is joined by study co-author Anthony Leiserowitz, the director of the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, to discuss the findings.