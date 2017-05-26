Can You Fidget Away Your Anxiety?

Fidget spinners have been popping up in the hands of schoolkids and anxious adults alike. The colorful clover-leafed devices rotate on ball bearings and can be spun or twisted to help the fidgeter stay awake or relieve stress, according to the manufacturer.

Teachers have started to ban the toys because they’ve become a distraction in classrooms. But fidgeting devices have existed long before spinners hit the scene, in the form of stress balls, for instance, and ballpoint pens (who hasn’t repeatedly clicked one?). Katherine Isbister, a game and human-computer interaction researcher, has studied these fidget items; she breaks down how they may help us focus, and how they can cause more distraction.

[Measure the rotational speed of a toy.]